Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $14.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GLNG opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

