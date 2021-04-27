Analysts Set (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 165

Shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About (BTA.L)

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.