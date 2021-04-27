BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of -598.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

