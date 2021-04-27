BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NYSE:RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

