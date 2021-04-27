BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $172.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $128.33 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

