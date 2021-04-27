Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 2,039 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

