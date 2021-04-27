Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

