Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.