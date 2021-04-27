CyberAgent (CYAGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.37%.

OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

