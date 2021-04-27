Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 14th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$16.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRR.UN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

