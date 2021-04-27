Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

