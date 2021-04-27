Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Micromines has a market capitalization of $228,350.01 and $1,812.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00278758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01041255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00727401 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.62 or 0.99824221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

