Mayville Engineering (MEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEC stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

