Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.88 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of ST opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

