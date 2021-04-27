Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

