$4.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce earnings of $4.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.82 and the lowest is $4.66. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $5.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $20.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.30 to $22.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

AMP stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

