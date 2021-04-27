$2.02 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.36. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

