Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

