Sabre (SABR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

