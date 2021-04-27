Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gentex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,073 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

