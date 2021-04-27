Tyler Technologies (TYL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.65-5.77 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.65-5.77 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $454.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.94 and a 200 day moving average of $427.57. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

