New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 167,885 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

