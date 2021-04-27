ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.