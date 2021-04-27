Terry L. Blaker Has $363,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $230.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.