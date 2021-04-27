Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 75,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.