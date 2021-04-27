Bank of America Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.77. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.