Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.
NTRS stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33.
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,469 shares of company stock worth $3,300,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.