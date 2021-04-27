Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NTRS stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,469 shares of company stock worth $3,300,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

