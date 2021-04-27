HempCoin (THC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,253.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $11,253.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,071.17 or 1.00141895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,646,353 coins and its circulating supply is 261,511,203 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

