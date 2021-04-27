Truist Securiti Comments on EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

