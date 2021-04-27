Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

