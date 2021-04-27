Welch Group LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

