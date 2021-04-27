Welch Group LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 150.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sony by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

