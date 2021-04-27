Conning Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its holdings in Booking by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 81,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,458.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,129.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

