PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

