Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCYT. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.