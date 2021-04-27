Fusion Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $70.80 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,361.99 or 0.98852326 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,825,193 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

