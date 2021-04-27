South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Receives Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

