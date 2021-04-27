Axie Infinity Price Hits $8.53 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $368.99 million and approximately $79.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $8.53 or 0.00015513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.27 or 0.00787861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00098002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,439.90 or 0.08073555 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

