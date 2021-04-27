Cerus (CERS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,434.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

