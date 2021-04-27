Whiteheart Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $795,076.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,846.42 or 0.03361284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and $795,076.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00062361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00279186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.06 or 0.01037765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00731934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,829.03 or 0.99812711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

