87,248 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

