Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,353,000.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

