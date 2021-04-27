Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,623.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10,143.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,517.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,579.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $570.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

