Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

