Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

