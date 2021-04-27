Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $154.27 or 0.00280530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $21.33 million and $1.02 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00279668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.37 or 0.01037166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00733785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.74 or 0.99977469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

