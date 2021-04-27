Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFPT. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.