Tennant (TNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tennant to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Tennant has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,846 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.