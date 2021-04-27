Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

