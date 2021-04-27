Intersect ENT (XENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

